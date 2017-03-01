United Way honors businesses
The Messenger and three other businesses were honored Thursday night for their contributions to the United Way of Greater Fort Dodge. He added that The Messenger donates warehouse space for Bridging the Gap, a program that provides beds and mattresses for children that do not have them.
