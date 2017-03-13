Trial set in Ames shooting
The four suspects accused of taking part in a February shooting in Ames who were found in Fort Dodge have all pleaded not guilty to their charges. The trials for Terrion Maxfield, 20; Desmon R. Siner, 19; Charles Smith, 20; and Traveion D. Henry, 21, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have been set for May 9, according to Iowa Courts Online records.
