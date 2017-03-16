The report cards for the nations infr...

The report cards for the nations infrastructure is in and it isna t looking good

KIMT News 3- The report cards for the nations infrastructure is in and it isn't looking good. The American Society of Civil Engineers conduct a nation wide survey of roads and bridges every four years and this year they are receiving a D+, the same grade the ASCE gave in 2013.

