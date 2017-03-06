Storms whip through area
A violent storm tore through the region Monday evening, spawning a tornado in southern Webster County and leaving hundreds of people, including much of Webster City, without power. Damage was reported south of 350th Street between Oak Avenue and Nelson Avenue, according to Scott Forbes, Webster County emergency management coordinator.
