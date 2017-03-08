Staying the course

Staying the course

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Freeman-Journal

FORTa SDODGEa S-When John Jergens went to work for Misty Harbor Pontoons in 2011, it was not only an opportunity to learn the business, it was also a chance to assert himself as a future leader of the company that Dave Wilson and Lisa Wilson built. Jergens, formerly of Humboldt, and Christy worked together for about 15 years at Electrolux, a washer-drier factory in Webster City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Freeman-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
News Rights (Feb '16) Feb '16 LOUISE 1
News Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Clifford Spencer 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC