St. Edmond teacher dies in crash
Michelle Salter, 54, died in the crash. -Messenger photo by Adri Sietstra Multiple first responders were on the scene of a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 20 in Hamilton County late Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Tue
|Gman
|2
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC