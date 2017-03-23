Senator from Fort Dodge defends exemption for Anchor Character Training Center
State Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink on Saturday defended his proposal to make the Anchor Character Training Center operated by Harvest Baptist Church in Fort Dodge exempt from school accreditation requirements. The Anchor Character Training Center opened in October 1996 and is now located at the former Webster County Home on 225th Street.
