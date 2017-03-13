Residents dispute potential trail penalty
Some Fort Dodge residents are objecting to the possibility that they could be penalized for not removing snow from a portion of the city trail system near their property. "My wife and I are shoveling your path and I don't think that it's justified that I would be assessed," They spoke as the council set an April 10 public hearing on nuisance assessments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Tue
|Gman
|2
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC