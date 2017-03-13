Reality show Fireball Run coming to B...

Reality show Fireball Run coming to Burlington, mayor will star

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Mayor Shane McCampbell will be one-half of a team from Burlington competing in the "Amazing Race"-style show. He will be joined by Chad Palmers, the owner of local lighting company Energyficient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow 16 hr Gman 2
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
News Rights (Feb '16) Feb '16 LOUISE 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC