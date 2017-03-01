Pederson named GFDGA Volunteer of the year
A man who regularly gives tours of Fort Dodge to potential new residents was named the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance Volunteer of the Year Thursday night. Dennis Plautz, the alliance's chief executive officer, said Pederson is always positive and has given more community tours than anyone else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC