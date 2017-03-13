One injured in motorcycle vs. car wreck
Raymond Caquelin, 64, was riding the motorcycle when it was hit by a car at the intersection of Second Avenue North and North 15th Street. Caquelin reportedly suffered broken bones and a possible head injury, according to Officer Paul Samuelson, of the Fort Dodge Police Department.
