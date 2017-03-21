News of Record: March 21, 2017

Possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense - James W. Cooper, 40, 312 D St., sent to District Court. Possession of a controlled substance, first offense - Tina M. Chada, 41, 312 D St., preliminary hearing set for April 7. Driving under suspension - James W. Cooper, 40, 312 D St., continued 180 days; Tina M. Chada, 41, 312 D St., continued 180 days; Roger H. Lindner, Jr., 28, 1103 11th Ave. N., $397.50 and 30 days in jail suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.