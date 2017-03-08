New home planned for Oleson Park deer
The deer at Oleson Park in Fort Dodge will be moving to a new spot within the park this summer. They will be taken from the steep ravine where they now live and will be placed in a fenced-in enclosure behind the Oleson Park Bandshell, according to Lori Branderhorst, the city's director of parks, recreation and forestry.
