Moving forward in open records request that led to lawsuit
After an open records request lawsuit, the Coleman Sanitary Sewer District has been ordered pay attorneys fees for the residents who brought the suit. However, Chief District Court Judge Kurt Wilke rejected the plaintiff's claim that sanitary sewer board trustees Larry Pingel and Joseph Echelberger should be responsible for the cost, rather than the whole district.
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
