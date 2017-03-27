Moving forward in open records reques...

Moving forward in open records request that led to lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Messenger

After an open records request lawsuit, the Coleman Sanitary Sewer District has been ordered pay attorneys fees for the residents who brought the suit. However, Chief District Court Judge Kurt Wilke rejected the plaintiff's claim that sanitary sewer board trustees Larry Pingel and Joseph Echelberger should be responsible for the cost, rather than the whole district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar 17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar 16 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,994,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC