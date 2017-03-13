Money adviser gets 20 years in prison...

Money adviser gets 20 years in prison for investment scam

Wednesday Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

A former Iowa investment adviser was sentenced Wednesday to up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony theft for taking more than $330,000 from seven people, mostly friends and acquaintances, claiming he was safely investing it in a foreign bank that paid high returns. Instead of investing the money David William Johnson deposited it into his own account and used it to buy cars and to support his wife and 10 children, said Assistant Iowa Attorney General Rob Sand, who prosecuted the case.

Fort Dodge, IA

