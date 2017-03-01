Larson to run for mayor of Fort Dodge
Larson, who has never sought public office in Fort Dodge, said he was motivated to run after Mayor Matt Bemrich publicly opposed a state law that stripped most collective bargaining rights from many unionized municipal employees. He said he believes that Bemrich introduced partisan politics into the nonpartisan office of the mayor by doing that.
