JCPenney to close Fort Dodge store, 138 stores nationwide
This is one of four JCPenney stores being closed in Iowa, according to a company press release. A total of 138 stores nationwide and one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Florida, will also be closed.
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Thu
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
