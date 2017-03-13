J.C. Penney closing 138 stores officially, 4 in Iowa
J.C. Penney will be closing 138 stores and one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Florida. They will also be relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Thu
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC