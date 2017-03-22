From our files: March 22, 2017

From our files: March 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Messenger

NEWS: Genevieve and Leo Crimmins donated a property valued at $3 milllion from White Transfer & Storage to Iowa Central Community College. NEWS: Herb Jonas and Albert Barton were two of the veterans in Fort Dodge attending the second annual reunion of the 17th Airborne Division on the 47th anniversary of March 21, 2007 NEWS: U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, spoke with a delegation of local officials who had traveled ... SCHALLER - Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Schaller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar 17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar 16 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,868 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC