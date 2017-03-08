Fort Dodge/Webster County Citizens Academy is still accepting applications
The Fort Dodge Police Department is still accepting applications for the spring session of the Fort Dodge/Webster County Citizens Academy. The class takes an in-depth look at area public safety agencies, including the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff's Department, Iowa State Patrol, Webster County attorney's office, Fort Dodge Fire Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
