Fort Dodge set to name new police chief
Fort Dodge City Manager David Fierke has announced that the nomination of Roger Porter to be the city's next police chief is being submitted to the City Council for consideration on March 27. This appointment has broad support in the Police Department and the community. It is expected to be approved enthusiastically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
