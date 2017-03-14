Former Fort Dodge Coach Pleads Guilty...

Former Fort Dodge Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation Charge

11 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV

A former swim coach at Fort Dodge High School will spend up to five years in prison for sexually abusing a teenager girl. Aaron Poldervaart, 22, pled guilty on Monday to one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

