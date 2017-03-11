Fire Chief: Still No Cause Found for ...

Fire Chief: Still No Cause Found for Fatal Webster City Fire

Investigators have not yet been able to determine what caused a central Iowa house fire this week that killed one man and injured a woman. Webster City Fire Chief Charles Stansfield tells the Fort Dodge Messenger that investigators are still working.

