FD to welcome statewide conference

Fort Dodge has an excellence record of preserving historic buildings and venues and keeping them a vital part of our community in the 21st century. Consequently, it is highly appropriate that our town will be the host city for the 2017 Preserve Iowa Summit, which will convene here June 8 through 10. The summit is being coordinated by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs' State Historic Preservation Office, the city of Fort Dodge, the Fort Dodge Historic Preservation Commission and Preservation Iowa, which is a group that works to educate the public and policy makers on historic preservation issues.

