FD Council purchases property, awards contracts
Messenger photo by Bill Shea The Walt's Auto property at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and 16th Street was purchased by the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday. The site consists of two parcels at 1522 Fifth Ave. S. and 1528 Fifth Ave. S. The property was purchased from John and Lynette Peterson, of Fort Dodge, for $127,140.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC