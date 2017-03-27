FD Council purchases property, awards contracts

Messenger photo by Bill Shea The Walt's Auto property at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and 16th Street was purchased by the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday. The site consists of two parcels at 1522 Fifth Ave. S. and 1528 Fifth Ave. S. The property was purchased from John and Lynette Peterson, of Fort Dodge, for $127,140.

