Council declares support for union workers
Faced with tough new restrictions on collective bargaining by many public employees, the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday declared its support for unionized workers and set up a method to work with them on topics that state law now bars from contract talks. Those unions are International Association of Firefighters Local 622; Public Professional and Maintenance Employees Local 2003, which represents police officers; and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2932, which represents public works, parks and recreation and library employees.
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|10 hr
|Gman
|2
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
