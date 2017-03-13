Council declares support for union wo...

Council declares support for union workers

19 hrs ago Read more: The Messenger

Faced with tough new restrictions on collective bargaining by many public employees, the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday declared its support for unionized workers and set up a method to work with them on topics that state law now bars from contract talks. Those unions are International Association of Firefighters Local 622; Public Professional and Maintenance Employees Local 2003, which represents police officers; and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2932, which represents public works, parks and recreation and library employees.

Read more at The Messenger.

