Council declares support for union workers

Faced with tough new restrictions on collective bargaining by many public employees, the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday declared its support for unionized workers and set up a method to work with them on topics that state law now bars from contract talks. Those unions are International Association of Firefighters Local 622; Public Professional and Maintenance Employees Local 2003, which represents police officers; and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2932, which represents public works, parks and recreation and library employees.

