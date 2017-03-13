Corn Belt honors longtime employees

Corn Belt honors longtime employees

Ten employees of Corn Belt Power Cooperative, headquartered in Humboldt, were honored for service to the cooperative and received awards at a company event Jan. 7 in Fort Dodge. Recognized were Jerry Moritz, system electrical superintendent, 45 years; Kevin Bornhoft, vice president, engineering and system operations, 35 years; Lance Tinken, meter technician, 30 years; Darwin Johnson, shift operator, 25 years; Kurt Olson, warehouse and fleet supervisor, 15 years; Steve DePauw, control operator, 10 years; Travis Hefty, line foreman, 10 years; Steve Smith, control operator, 10 years; Tyler Herrig, electronics technician, five years; and Ethan Miller, journeyman lineman, five years.

