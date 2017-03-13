Corn Belt honors longtime employees
Ten employees of Corn Belt Power Cooperative, headquartered in Humboldt, were honored for service to the cooperative and received awards at a company event Jan. 7 in Fort Dodge. Recognized were Jerry Moritz, system electrical superintendent, 45 years; Kevin Bornhoft, vice president, engineering and system operations, 35 years; Lance Tinken, meter technician, 30 years; Darwin Johnson, shift operator, 25 years; Kurt Olson, warehouse and fleet supervisor, 15 years; Steve DePauw, control operator, 10 years; Travis Hefty, line foreman, 10 years; Steve Smith, control operator, 10 years; Tyler Herrig, electronics technician, five years; and Ethan Miller, journeyman lineman, five years.
