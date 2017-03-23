Contracts, new police chief on agenda for Fort Dodge City Council
The Fort Dodge City Council is slated to award a number of contracts and act on the nomination of Roger Porter to be police chief when it meets on Monday. A controversial rezoning proposal to allow duplexes near the intersection of Williams Drive and 20th Avenue North will also come before the council again.
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar 16
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
