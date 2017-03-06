Commission: Request moratorium on hog confinements
Webster County should ask state officials to put a moratorium on any permits for new animal confinement buildings in the state until new rules guiding their construction can be passed, the chairman of the Webster County Planning and Zoning Commission said Tuesday. Chairman Jon Anderson brought the commission's recommendation to the county Board of Supervisors after several public meetings held over the past five months.
