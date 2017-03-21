Burlington airport would lose commercial flights under Trump proposal
Passengers disembark from an airplane Monday at the Southeast Iowa Regional Airport in Burlington. Under President Donald Trump's proposed budget, the Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes commercial air service to rural airports, would be eliminated.
