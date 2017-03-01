At Growth Alliance annual dinner, Shimkat wins Catalyst Award
The visit was part of Crawford's learning experience during a Career Visit Day for area high school students. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Iowa Central Community College Culinary Arts instructor chef Geoffrey Phillipson, center, shows Sandy Villalobos, at left, and her classmate Carla Ramirez, both of Perry, one of the kitchens at Iowa Central during a Career Visit Day Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC