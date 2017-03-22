Another state hospital closes psychiatric care unit in Iowa
The Oskaloosa psychiatric unit is the latest of several closed over about the past several years in Iowa, The Des Moines Register reported. The state closed its Clarinda and Mount Pleasant psychiatric hospitals when Gov. Terry Branstad declared them outdated in 2015.
