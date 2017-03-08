A farewell to remember
The dinner was held at the Triton Cafe on the Iowa Central Community College campus in Fort Dodge. -Messenger photo by Joe Sutter JJim Kersten, Iowa Central Community College vice president of external relations and government affairs, left, Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, center, and Al Habhab, retired chief judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals, share a laugh at a dinner reception in Branstad's honor Saturday evening at Iowa Central Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC