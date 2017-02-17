Weather spotter training coming to Fort Dodge
Those interested in learning how to spot severe weather and report it back to officials will have the opportunity to do so Tuesday at a weather spotter training session at Iowa Central Community College. The training, a collaborative effort between the National Weather Service and Webster County Emergency Management, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the BioScience and Health Sciences Building.
