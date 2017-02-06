We Believe: Sonshine Singers to perform in FD

Sounds of beautiful hymns will fill the sanctuary when the Sonshine Singers gather together to share their faith during the 18th annual musical ministry entitled, During the Feb. 16-18 concerts, the audience will hear a variety of old fashioned hymns, prayers, newer hymns, Bible verses, and all types of heartfelt and toe-tapping gospels. "We have a piece that is straight a capella, while some are more formal and traditional hymns we have arranged."

