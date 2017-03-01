Sweetheart Gala is Saturday

The 20th annual Sweetheart Gala, a fundraising event undertaken by the Webster County component of the American Heart Association, will highlight Saturday's social scene in Fort Dodge. The event will be at the Best Western Village Inn & Suites, 1518 Third Ave. N.W. A social hour will commence at 6 p.m. as will a silent auction, which will continue throughout the evening.

