Stabbing Takes Place at Fort Dodge's Community Tap

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, officers were called to the Unity Point Emergency Department at approximately 2:04 a.m. for a person who had been stabbed. Officials were told that 24-year-old Yvenson Porfil had been brought to the hospital by friends after an altercation took place at the Community Tap at 2026 5th Avenue South.

