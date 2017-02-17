Sick day
Manson Northwest Schools are closed today, due to flu, while staff disinfect the buildings. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Amber Dawson, 5, a transitional kindergarten student of Fort Dodge, demonstrates an extreme precautionary measure to deal with the outbreak of flu that's occuring in the area.
