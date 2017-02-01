Process to replace Hulett begins

A recruiting schedule intended to get a new Fort Dodge fire chief on the job shortly after current Fire Chief Kent Hulett departs this summer was approved by the city's Civil Service Commission Wednesday. According to that schedule, a new chief could start the week of July 24. Hulett's last day on the job will be July 21. Hulett, who has been the chief since June 2013, announced Monday that he is resigning to seek other opportunities.

