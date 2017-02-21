Police release names, new details in ...

Police release names, new details in Campustown shooting

12 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Officers with the Ames Police Department were sent around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the area near Stanton Avenue and Chamberlain Street on reports that a fight had broken out. Shortly thereafter, police said, two people in a red car stopped in the 200 block of Welch Avenue and fired shots into a crowd of people.

