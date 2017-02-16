New housing ahead
The Fort Dodge Plan and Zoning Commission took action to advance the proposal. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen mall flags mark the location of underground utilities on this property, near Williams Drive and 20th Avenue North, which is slated to be the site of new housing.
