More than 5,500 served: UDMO reports funds remain same, but the need keeps going up
When families in Fort Dodge run into hard times financially, one place they can turn is Upper Des Moines Opportunity Inc. On Wednesday, Whitney presented to the Webster County Board of Supervisors on UDMO's efforts in the county. The Graettinger-based community action agency provides assistance to 12 counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC