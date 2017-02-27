More asbestos study planned for Warde...

More asbestos study planned for Warden Plaza

Faced with the prospect of having to deal with a large amount of asbestos inside the Warden Plaza before its renovation can begin, Fort Dodge officials are calling in more expert help to assess the situation. The vacant Warden Plaza at 908 First Ave. S. has a new owner, and plans are underway to remodel it to house apartments, a restaurant, stores and an art gallery.

