Lenten Concert is Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Saint Edmond students from grades 6 through 12 will perform a concert in celebration and preparation of the Lenten season. Admission for the event is free, and will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, at Sacred Heart Church, 2115 S. 13th St. The Fort Dodge Coin Club Show will held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at ... BURT - The Burt Summer Celebration's Annual Chicken and Buscuits Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ... WEST BEND - The West Bend Knights of Columbus will have a fish fry from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the West Bend ... The Art Club will meet at 1:30 p.m., Monday, in the Rose Legler Room, Kenyon Place at Friendship Haven.

