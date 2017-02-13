Learning from each other
In addition to educating students, staff at the Fort Dodge Community School District have been helping to develop other educators from schools around the area, according to Jennifer Lane, FDCSD director of communications and community relations. During the past three years, more than 25 schools and 100 teachers have participated in FDCSD professional development opportunities or visit days to one of the schools, Lane reported.
