Judge rules against post-conviction relief application

Post-conviction relief for Sessions Harper, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a Fort Dodge woman and setting her on fire in an attack that resulted in her death, has been denied, according to a news release from the Webster County attorney's office. Harper, 41, formerly of Fort Dodge, is serving life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree kidnapping in the death of Holly Michael, 22, of Fort Dodge.

