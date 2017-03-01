ISU Extension offers Finances of Care...

ISU Extension offers Finances of Caregiving series

23 hrs ago

Finances of Caregiving, a new five-part series from ISU Extension and Outreach will be held Tuesdays from March 7 through April 4 at the Webster County Extension office in Fort Dodge. Two sessions are being offered: an afternoon session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. or an evening session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The series covers key issues designed to equip caregivers to meet the needs of their family member; in addition, it highlights ways to protect the caregiver's own financial well-being.

