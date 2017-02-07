Hutton, Blessing, Crossroads Mall trial set for November
The company seeking to build a new shopping center where the former Sears store now stands at Crossroads Mall will get a trial in November on whether its plans can move forward. Hutton Growth LLC, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Blessing Enterprises LLC, of Missouri, in November 2016 asked the court to rule that their plans did not go against a cross-easement agreement with the mall dating back to 1963.
