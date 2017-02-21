From Our Files: Feb. 22, 2017
NEWS: The Fort Dodge Recreation Center increased fees in an effort to adjust to then upcomig increases in the state minimum wage SPORTS: Matt Boyington, Tanner Kampen and Jordan Smith all earned decisive victories in Class 2A state wrestling tournament action at Des Moines.
