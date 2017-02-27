Freshman academy to enhance success a...

Freshman academy to enhance success at FDSH

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Messenger

A freshman academy that will ease incoming students into the high school atmosphere at Fort Dodge Senior High is part of the reasoning behind a FDSH classroom and locker room renovation plan, according to Kenneth Hayes, FDSH principal. "All the research says if you can create a smaller learning environment within a larger school system like Fort Dodge has, you are going to increase achievement, you are going to increase the students' enjoyment of school," "That is our hope is to transition these eighth graders into the high school with the highest success rate as possible."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 37
News Rights (Feb '16) Feb '16 LOUISE 1
News Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Clifford Spencer 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC