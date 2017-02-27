Freshman academy to enhance success at FDSH

A freshman academy that will ease incoming students into the high school atmosphere at Fort Dodge Senior High is part of the reasoning behind a FDSH classroom and locker room renovation plan, according to Kenneth Hayes, FDSH principal. "All the research says if you can create a smaller learning environment within a larger school system like Fort Dodge has, you are going to increase achievement, you are going to increase the students' enjoyment of school," "That is our hope is to transition these eighth graders into the high school with the highest success rate as possible."

